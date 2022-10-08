Notable (NBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,594.00

Notable (NBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Notable has a total market capitalization of $545,829.60 and approximately $11,594.00 worth of Notable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Notable has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Notable token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Notable Profile

Notable was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Notable’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,634,011 tokens. Notable’s official Twitter account is @notablenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Notable’s official website is www.notablenft.app.

Notable Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notable (NBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Notable has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Notable is 0.01149613 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,073.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.notablenft.app/.”

