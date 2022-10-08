Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Cut to CHF 70 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 75 to CHF 70 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $75.65 on Friday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $13,625,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 102,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.