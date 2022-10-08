NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.83 Million

NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. NPICK BLOCK has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $279,647.00 worth of NPICK BLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPICK BLOCK has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPICK BLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NPICK BLOCK

NPICK BLOCK launched on May 24th, 2020. NPICK BLOCK’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,931,774 tokens. The official message board for NPICK BLOCK is xangle.io/project/npick/blog. NPICK BLOCK’s official Twitter account is @npickblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPICK BLOCK is npickblock.io.

Buying and Selling NPICK BLOCK

According to CryptoCompare, “NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NPICK BLOCK has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NPICK BLOCK is 0.00600094 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $182,424.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://npickblock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPICK BLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPICK BLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPICK BLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

