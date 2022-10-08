nSights DeFi Trader Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (NSI)

nSights DeFi Trader (NSI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One nSights DeFi Trader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nSights DeFi Trader has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $30,196.00 worth of nSights DeFi Trader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nSights DeFi Trader has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

nSights DeFi Trader Token Profile

nSights DeFi Trader’s genesis date was October 4th, 2021. nSights DeFi Trader’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. nSights DeFi Trader’s official website is nsightsdefitrader.io. nSights DeFi Trader’s official Twitter account is @nsightstrader. The official message board for nSights DeFi Trader is medium.com/@nsightstrader. The Reddit community for nSights DeFi Trader is https://reddit.com/r/nsightstrader.

Buying and Selling nSights DeFi Trader

According to CryptoCompare, “nSights DeFi Trader (NSI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. nSights DeFi Trader has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of nSights DeFi Trader is 0 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $250.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsightsdefitrader.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nSights DeFi Trader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nSights DeFi Trader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nSights DeFi Trader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

