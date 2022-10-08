NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Down 21.9% This Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $57,122.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR COIN (NSUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NSUR COIN has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NSUR COIN is 0.00049208 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,968.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsurcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

