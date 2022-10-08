NUDES Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NUDES)

NUDES (NUDES) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. NUDES has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $11,827.00 worth of NUDES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NUDES has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One NUDES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NUDES Token Profile

NUDES’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. NUDES’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NUDES’s official Twitter account is @sendnudestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. NUDES’s official message board is medium.com/nudes-army. NUDES’s official website is nudes.army.

NUDES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NUDES (NUDES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NUDES has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NUDES is 0 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $235.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nudes.army/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NUDES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NUDES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NUDES using one of the exchanges listed above.

