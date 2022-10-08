Numeraire Hits Market Cap of $89.23 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Numeraire has a market cap of $89.23 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $15.15 or 0.00077682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numeraire (NMR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numeraire has a current supply of 10,931,079.86367703 with 5,888,503.64405066 in circulation. The last known price of Numeraire is 15.26834798 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $14,210,366.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numer.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.