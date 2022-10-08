NumisMe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,270.00 (NUME)

NumisMe (NUME) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NumisMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NumisMe has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. NumisMe has a market cap of $23.20 million and $9,270.00 worth of NumisMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NumisMe

NumisMe was first traded on March 29th, 2022. NumisMe’s official website is numisme.io. NumisMe’s official Twitter account is @numismecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NumisMe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NumisMe (NUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NumisMe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NumisMe is 0.02332709 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,209.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numisme.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NumisMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NumisMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NumisMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

