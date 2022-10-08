NuriFootBall (NRFB) Price Up 1.6% This Week

NuriFootBall (NRFB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NuriFootBall token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuriFootBall has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. NuriFootBall has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $653,107.00 worth of NuriFootBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuriFootBall Token Profile

NuriFootBall’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. NuriFootBall’s total supply is 999,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,730,000 tokens. NuriFootBall’s official Twitter account is @nurifootball_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuriFootBall’s official message board is blog.naver.com/nurifootball2020. NuriFootBall’s official website is www.nurifootball.io.

NuriFootBall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuriFootBall (NRFB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NuriFootBall has a current supply of 999,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NuriFootBall is 0.03240506 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,791.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nurifootball.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuriFootBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuriFootBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuriFootBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

