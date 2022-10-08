Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$79.30.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$39.09 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of C$36.47 and a 1-year high of C$171.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.