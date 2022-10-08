nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 147,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.