NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

