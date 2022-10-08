NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 178,618 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

