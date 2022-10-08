NvirWorld (NVIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.16 Million

NvirWorld (NVIR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NvirWorld token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NvirWorld has a total market capitalization of $19.37 million and $6.16 million worth of NvirWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NvirWorld has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NvirWorld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NvirWorld Token Profile

NvirWorld’s launch date was June 18th, 2020. NvirWorld’s total supply is 10,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,919,386 tokens. The Reddit community for NvirWorld is https://reddit.com/r/nvirworld. NvirWorld’s official Twitter account is @nvirworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NvirWorld is nvirworld.com.

Buying and Selling NvirWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “NvirWorld (NVIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NvirWorld has a current supply of 10,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NvirWorld is 0.03582047 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,280,599.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nvirworld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NvirWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NvirWorld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NvirWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NvirWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NvirWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.