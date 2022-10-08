Nyancoin 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $17.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyancoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

Nyancoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info. The Reddit community for Nyancoin is https://reddit.com/r/nyancoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyancoin (NYAN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NYAN through the process of mining. Nyancoin has a current supply of 322,805,606.016754. The last known price of Nyancoin is 0.00240039 USD and is down -57.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nyancoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.