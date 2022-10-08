NYCCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,781.00

NYCCoin (NYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NYCCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NYCCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $10,781.00 worth of NYCCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NYCCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001314 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

NYCCoin Profile

NYCCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2021. NYCCoin’s total supply is 4,869,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,016,165 tokens. NYCCoin’s official Twitter account is @minecitycoins. NYCCoin’s official message board is www.citycoins.co/blog. The official website for NYCCoin is www.citycoins.co/nyccoin.

Buying and Selling NYCCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NYCCoin (NYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stacks Blockchain platform. NYCCoin has a current supply of 4,869,050,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NYCCoin is 0.000441 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,301.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citycoins.co/nyccoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYCCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYCCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYCCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

