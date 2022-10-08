NYM (NYM) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, NYM has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and $6.97 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,625,000 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.30046177 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,521,488.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

