O3 Swap 1-Day Volume Hits $627,973.00 (O3)

O3 Swap (O3) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. O3 Swap has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $627,973.00 worth of O3 Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3 Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, O3 Swap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

O3 Swap Token Profile

O3 Swap was first traded on May 14th, 2021. O3 Swap’s total supply is 61,375,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,468,060 tokens. O3 Swap’s official Twitter account is @o3_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for O3 Swap is medium.com/o3-labs-o3-wallet. The official website for O3 Swap is o3swap.com.

Buying and Selling O3 Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “O3 Swap (O3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. O3 Swap has a current supply of 61,375,109.23078711 with 51,468,059.96065321 in circulation. The last known price of O3 Swap is 0.08359953 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,426,731.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://o3swap.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3 Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3 Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3 Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

