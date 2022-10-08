Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

