Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 234.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

