Oceanland (OLAND) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Oceanland (OLAND) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Oceanland token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oceanland has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oceanland has a market cap of $688,616.54 and approximately $329,168.00 worth of Oceanland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oceanland Profile

Oceanland’s genesis date was June 6th, 2022. Oceanland’s total supply is 960,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,000,000 tokens. Oceanland’s official Twitter account is @oceanland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanland is https://reddit.com/r/oceanland_io. Oceanland’s official website is oceanland.io. The official message board for Oceanland is oceanland.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oceanland

According to CryptoCompare, “Oceanland (OLAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oceanland has a current supply of 960,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oceanland is 0.01279818 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $355,665.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oceanland.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanland using one of the exchanges listed above.

