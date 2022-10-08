Octopus Network (OCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.26 Million

Octopus Network (OCT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Octopus Network has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Octopus Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octopus Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Octopus Network token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Octopus Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Octopus Network

Octopus Network’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. Octopus Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,841,240 tokens. The official message board for Octopus Network is medium.com/oct-network. Octopus Network’s official Twitter account is @oct_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Octopus Network is oct.network.

Octopus Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus Network (OCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Octopus Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Octopus Network is 0.32263708 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,692,564.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oct.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.