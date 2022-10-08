Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00868060 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2020. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @offshiftxft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is offshift.io/public/blog.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Offshift (XFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Offshift has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,969,500 in circulation. The last known price of Offshift is 0.50144975 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $79,945.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://offshift.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.