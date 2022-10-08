Okuru Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (XOT)

Okuru (XOT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Okuru token can now be purchased for approximately $27.34 or 0.00141497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Okuru has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Okuru has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $81,278.00 worth of Okuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Okuru Profile

Okuru launched on January 21st, 2021. Okuru’s total supply is 150,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000 tokens. Okuru’s official Twitter account is @okurutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Okuru is www.okurutoken.org.

Okuru Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okuru (XOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Okuru has a current supply of 150,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Okuru is 27.01422101 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,780.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.okurutoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Okuru directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Okuru should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Okuru using one of the exchanges listed above.

