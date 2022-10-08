Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.04 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.