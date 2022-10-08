Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.04 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

