OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,918,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Linde by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

