OLD National Bancorp IN Has $849,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $710.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $712.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.