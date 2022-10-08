OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $214.57 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

