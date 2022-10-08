OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.01 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

