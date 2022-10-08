OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

