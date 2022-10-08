Olyverse (OLY) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Olyverse (OLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Olyverse has a total market cap of $934,898.31 and approximately $28,451.00 worth of Olyverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyverse token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Olyverse has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Olyverse Profile

Olyverse’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. Olyverse’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,325,876,724 tokens. Olyverse’s official website is olyseum.com. The official message board for Olyverse is www.instagram.com/theolyverse. Olyverse’s official Twitter account is @theolyverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Olyverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyverse (OLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Olyverse has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,325,876,724.2794445 in circulation. The last known price of Olyverse is 0.00069819 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,070.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olyseum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

