Omax Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (OMAX)

Omax Coin (OMAX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Omax Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omax Coin has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Omax Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omax Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Omax Coin Coin Profile

Omax Coin launched on November 3rd, 2021. Omax Coin’s total supply is 9,507,892,293 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,892,292 coins. Omax Coin’s official website is omaxcoin.com. The Reddit community for Omax Coin is https://reddit.com/r/omaxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omax Coin’s official Twitter account is @omaxtoken.

Omax Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omax Coin (OMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Omax Coin has a current supply of 9,507,892,292.981 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omax Coin is 0.00117476 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,514,149.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omaxcoin.com/.”

