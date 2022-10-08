omchain (OMC) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

omchain (OMC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One omchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. omchain has a market capitalization of $374,884.72 and $50,768.00 worth of omchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, omchain has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get omchain alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00273070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC.

omchain Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. omchain’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. The official website for omchain is omchain.io. omchain’s official Twitter account is @omchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. omchain’s official message board is omchain.medium.com.

omchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “omchain (OMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. omchain has a current supply of 495,000,000 with 92,808,753 in circulation. The last known price of omchain is 0.00405463 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $57,905.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as omchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire omchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase omchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for omchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for omchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.