OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $13,005.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00146372 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OmniaVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OmniaVerse is 0.00426078 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $491,091.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniaverse.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

