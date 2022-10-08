Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $83.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

