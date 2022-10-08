OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.05.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

