Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

