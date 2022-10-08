Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

