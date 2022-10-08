ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

