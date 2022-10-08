OneArt Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (1ART)

OneArt (1ART) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. OneArt has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $95,396.00 worth of OneArt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneArt token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneArt has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OneArt

OneArt’s genesis date was October 26th, 2021. OneArt’s total supply is 265,512,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,808,765 tokens. The official message board for OneArt is medium.com/art-wallet. OneArt’s official Twitter account is @art_wallet?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneArt is oneart.digital. The Reddit community for OneArt is https://reddit.com/r/art_wallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneArt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneArt (1ART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. OneArt has a current supply of 265,512,703.50319988 with 128,592,872.322755 in circulation. The last known price of OneArt is 0.0162816 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $84,330.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oneart.digital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneArt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

