OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of ONEW opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

