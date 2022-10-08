ONINO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,713.00 (ONI)

ONINO (ONI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, ONINO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One ONINO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONINO has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $73,713.00 worth of ONINO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONINO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ONINO Profile

ONINO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2022. ONINO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,852,710 tokens. ONINO’s official website is www.onino.io. ONINO’s official Twitter account is @onino_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ONINO’s official message board is medium.com/@oninoofficial. The Reddit community for ONINO is https://reddit.com/r/onino_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ONINO

According to CryptoCompare, “ONINO (ONI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ONINO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ONINO is 0.0726365 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $69,704.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onino.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONINO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONINO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONINO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONINO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONINO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.