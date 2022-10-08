ONINO Trading Down 2.3% This Week (ONI)

ONINO (ONI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ONINO token can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. ONINO has a market cap of $1.50 million and $73,713.00 worth of ONINO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONINO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ONINO

ONINO launched on January 22nd, 2022. ONINO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,853,748 tokens. The official website for ONINO is www.onino.io. ONINO’s official message board is medium.com/@oninoofficial. ONINO’s official Twitter account is @onino_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ONINO is https://reddit.com/r/onino_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ONINO

According to CryptoCompare, “ONINO (ONI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ONINO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ONINO is 0.0726365 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $69,704.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onino.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONINO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONINO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONINO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

