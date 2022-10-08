Only1 (LIKE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.79 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Only1 token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 launched on July 13th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,041,163 tokens. The official website for Only1 is only1.io. Only1’s official Twitter account is @only1nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official message board is only1nft.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 (LIKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Only1 has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 144,041,163 in circulation. The last known price of Only1 is 0.01237332 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,065,904.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://only1.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.