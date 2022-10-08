Onooks (OOKS) One Day Volume Hits $61,479.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Onooks has a market cap of $2.57 million and $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Onooks has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Onooks Token Profile

Onooks launched on November 3rd, 2020. Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official website is www.onooks.org. The official message board for Onooks is onooksdev.medium.com. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onooks

According to CryptoCompare, “Onooks (OOKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Onooks has a current supply of 12,000,000 with 11,221,615.47874824 in circulation. The last known price of Onooks is 0.23050729 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64,680.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onooks.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

