ONUS (ONUS) Price Down 3.5% This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ONUS token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002517 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $15.76 million and $6,005.00 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,103,195 tokens. The official website for ONUS is goonus.io/en. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.49233635 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,439.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goonus.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

