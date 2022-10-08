OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox (OBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. OpenBlox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of OpenBlox is 0.00730615 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $159,080.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openblox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

