OpenLive NFT (OPV) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

OpenLive NFT (OPV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One OpenLive NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenLive NFT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. OpenLive NFT has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $131,678.00 worth of OpenLive NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenLive NFT Profile

OpenLive NFT launched on November 30th, 2021. OpenLive NFT’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,560,000 tokens. OpenLive NFT’s official message board is openlivenftproject.medium.com. The official website for OpenLive NFT is openlivenft.com. The Reddit community for OpenLive NFT is https://reddit.com/r/openlivenft. OpenLive NFT’s official Twitter account is @openlivenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenLive NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLive NFT (OPV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLive NFT has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLive NFT is 0.09154361 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92,622.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openlivenft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLive NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLive NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLive NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

