OpenWorld Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenWorld (OPEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One OpenWorld token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenWorld has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $7,702.00 worth of OpenWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenWorld has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.84 or 0.99988280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022311 BTC.

OpenWorld Profile

OPEN is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. OpenWorld’s total supply is 99,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,896,215 tokens. OpenWorld’s official Twitter account is @openworldvision and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenWorld’s official website is openworld.vision.

OpenWorld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenWorld (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenWorld has a current supply of 99,200,000 with 51,617,956 in circulation. The last known price of OpenWorld is 0.03066973 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,707.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openworld.vision/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenWorld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

