Oppenheimer Cuts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $19.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.40.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
Shares of APPS stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 87,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
