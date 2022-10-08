Optimus Price Hits $0.0000 (OPT)

Optimus (OPT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Optimus has a market cap of $439,406.93 and approximately $13,815.00 worth of Optimus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimus has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Optimus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Optimus

Optimus’ launch date was July 4th, 2022. Optimus’ total supply is 2,003,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000,000,000 tokens. Optimus’ official Twitter account is @optimustesla_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimus’ official website is www.optimustesla.io.

Optimus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimus (OPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Optimus has a current supply of 2,003,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Optimus is 0 USD and is down -11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,492.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.optimustesla.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Optimus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.